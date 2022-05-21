Man injured in crash airlifted by RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

The Mount Isa-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew has airlifted a man to hospital, after he was injured in a serious single vehicle incident in the Cloncurry region.
The rescue chopper was tasked to assist just after 6pm (Saturday, 21st May).
The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter pilot managed to land the aircraft at a station near the scene of the crash.
The aeromedical crew met with local Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics to treat the patient for multiple minor injuries.
The man, who is aged in his 20s, was flown to Mount Isa Hospital in a stable condition.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales and Queensland and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
