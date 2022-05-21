KAP, Bob Katter re-elected for the seat of Kennedy

Update, 9.21pm: Bob Katter re-elected
Bob Katter has reclaimed the seat of Kennedy with a 3.5pc swing.
Advertisement
Mr Katter, who has held the massive seat since 1993 had a 3.5pc swing taking 43.98pc of the vote.
Second was Bryce Macdonald of the LNP with 24.2pc, and 8,446 down 1.84 on 2019.
Third was Labor's Jason Brandon who took 15.90pc and 5,554 votes down 2.38 on last time.
Greens Jennifer Cox finished fourth with 7.35pc, the UAP Peter Campion 5.08pc was fifth and Independent Jen Sackley finished on 3.46pc.
Mr Katter won it in a two party preferred of 65.67pc to 34.33pc against the LNP.
8pm: Bob Katter re-elected
Over 30,000 votes have been counted and KAP has been declared the winner.
On first preference KAP Bob Katter holds 43.69 per cent of the votes followed by LNP Bob McDonald with 24.49 per cent.
With two candidate preferred, Bob Katter holds 66.36 per cent of the votes with +3.03 swing.
Bob is currently flying to Townsville, we are in the process of contacting him for comment.
7.19pm
With just over 20,000 votes counted, KAP holds the lead with 42.54 per cent (8,623 votes), LNP 24.38 per cent, ALP 16.03 per cent, GRN 8.10 per cent, UAP 5.37 and IND 3.59 per cent.
There are 114,486 voters in the Kennedy electorate.
7pm:
With just over 10,000 votes counted, KAP still holds a stead lead 46.01 per cent of votes, over LNP 27.42 per cent, ALP 14.21 per cent, Greens 5.18 per cent, UAP 4.21 per cent and Independent 2.97 per cent.
Dogs have been picking parties all across the country this election day. Here is Wagner the dog - a supporter of KAP Kennedy candidate Bob Katter at the polls at Central State School in Mount Isa.
Advertisement
6.35pm:
Results have started to trickle in with KAP Bob Katter taking an early lead with 47.64 per cent of votes ahead of LNP Bryce Macdonald 30.40 per cent.
6.20pm:
Kennedy MP Bob Katter said he thoroughly enjoyed election day at Edmonton as he campaigned to be reelected.
Mr Katter won the state seat of Flinders in 1974 which he held until 1992 before winning the federal seat of Kennedy which he has respectively held to date.
Advertisement
"I love being on the booths and I have met a lot of people. It's been a great day I've had a lot of fun," Mr Katter said.
"30,000 to 40,000 people live in this area (south of Cairns) now. A candidate always works on the biggest booth, whether you like it or you don't. The ALP candidate (Jason Brandon) was here today too.
"Robbie Katter has been at the booth in Mount Isa all day today representing KAP."
Ahead of the count, Mr Katter said he never knew what to expect.
"You never know. I wear a big hat and I come from way out west at Mount Isa and Cloncurry but it has been hard for us to break into Cairns, but I represent them and fought for them and the area has come on side with us very strongly and I think that will reflect itself in the polls.
"I hope I am given another three years because there is still a lot of work that needs to be done in Kennedy."
Advertisement
Mr Katter said on the off-chance that it was a hung parliament "we are programmed to head to Townsville this evening but we will see what the result bring."
Saturday May 21, 6pm
Voting has CLOSED!
The AEC is switching from one big job to another, the count!
Polling is now closed in Queensland, New South Wales, the ACT, Victoria and Tasmania, and counting has begun.
More to come as results are posted.
Advertisement
Saturday May 21, 5:30pm
Liberal National Party candidate for Kennedy Bryce Macdonald was spotted at Bentley Park, south of Cairns today.
Mr Macdonald said the best part of campaigning was talking to constituents.
"Finding out their issues and concerns," he said.
"The feedback is positive, but as we know the only true poll is when the count is over."
Advertisement
Saturday May 21, 3pm.
Only three hours left to vote, before voting closes at 6pm sharp.
United Australia Party candidate Peter Campion was spotted in Atherton and said it was "vital to get out and talk to the people you seek to represent."
"Obviously it's not possible to agree with all of the views out there, but it's essential to be honest with everybody," Mr Campion said.
"That sometimes leads to heated discussions with some who believe, for example, that Australia's minuscule contribution to global pollution matters but China's humongous contribution doesn't matter. If it really was a 'global climate emergency', why is the world's biggest polluter exempt from action to correct it?
Advertisement
"That type of response really triggers people who haven't thought these matters through."
Saturday May 21, 12.15pm
Central State School has a minimum half an hour wait, voters are encouraged to attend other Mount Isa polling locations:
Voters in Cloncurry are experiencing up to 45 minute wait times.
Advertisement
The AEC says voters will experience delays across all polling booths due to staffing shortages and COVID-19 safety measures.
"COVID safety measures mean you'll see some differences when you vote today, and there might be a wait at particularly busy polling places. Please follow the directions of polling officials, and remember that we're all doing our best to stay safe."
Saturday May 21, 11:30am
Labor candidate Jason Brandon is talking to constituents at the polling booth at Edmonton with Labor Senator Nita Green.
Mr Brandon said he had already attended a polling booth in Gordonvale, now Edmonton and was travelling to others throughout the day.
Advertisement
"You can't represent the people if you don't listen and understand what their day to day challenges are. Election Day is another opportunity to meet the community when they're out to vote and show them how an Albanese Labor Government can help," Mr Brandon said.
Saturday May 21, 11am
What do you enjoy about election day?
Jane McNamara: "It's democracy at work. It's good to see the young people come through and taking the time to vote and have their say.
"I enjoy meeting up with my friends here every election and having fun, Martin (Cavland) and I have been handing out 'How to vote cards' together for a long time.
Advertisement
"We've had lots of laughs here this morning, we've been comparing slogans and signs and just enjoying it."
Saturday May 21, 10:45am
Look for the big Akubra hat, Bob Katter has arrived at an Edmonton polling booth, south of Cairns.
The AEC has reported that 5.54 million people pre-polled, 2.73 million people applied for a postal vote, 27,000 people have cast a vote with a mobile team and 45,000 people have registered for a telephone vote.
"This is the biggest ever postal vote in an Australian election," Australian Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers said.
Advertisement
Leaving more than 8 million Australians to vote today.
Saturday May 21, 10:30am
Central State School polling has reopened after an ambulance attended to a constituent.
Saturday May 21, 9am
What does election day mean to you? We had a quick chat to some Mount Isa locals to get their answers.
Advertisement
Tony McGrady: "As a political junkie, election day is the highlight of my year. It give us the opportunity to put people in power to create a city, state or nation that we want.
"My first election was December 2, 1972 for the federal seat of Kennedy. So myself and my wife this year will have 100 years of electioneering and political activism between the two of us. Not bad.
"The thing is you have all sort of people coming to vote, some people are extremely friendly, others have made up their mind and they don't want to talk to anyone, but other people stop.
"And on election day, I see people I haven't seen since the last election, and as I said for political junkies like myself, it's the highlight of my year."
David Fletcher: "This is beautiful weather for voting, people should get out and vote. All elections should be this time of year when the weather is beautiful like this."
Advertisement
May 21, 8am
Delays are expected at polling booths in Mount Isa this morning, due to staffing shortages.
Happy Valley polling will not open until 9am.
You can vote in Mount Isa at:
Saturday May 21, 7am
Advertisement
Good morning Kennedy constituents! Welcome to the Kennedy coverage of the 2022 Federal Election.
If you're wondering where to vote this morning, or how to vote if you've struck down with COVID-19? Please check out this article for all the latest information.
Today you get to vote for who you would like to represent the Kennedy electorate and the candidates are (in ballot order): KAP Bob Katter, LNP Bryce Macdonald, Independent Jen Sackley, Greens Jennifer Cox, ALP Jason Brandon and UAP Peter Campion.
More than twice the size of Victoria, stretching from north of Townsville to Cairns and out to the NT border, the federal electorate of Kennedy is the fifth largest electorate in Australia.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales and Queensland and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales and Queensland and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.