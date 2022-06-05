Mount Isa Liquor Action Group trials banning notices

The Mount Liquor Action Group is looking at banning notices to help give residents a safer night out.
Also known as the Liquor Accord, the group comprises licensed venues in Mount Isa and meets regularly to discuss issues relating to the consumption and sale of alcohol, looking for opportunities for venues to assist in addressing alcohol-fuelled incidents in the community.
Recently, LIAG discussed the use of banning options for people displaying anti-social behaviours in and around licensed premises.
One option available is a Police Banning Notice as part of the Queensland Government's Safe Night Out Strategy to restore responsible behaviour and respect, stamp out alcohol- and drug-related violence, and ensure Queenslanders are safe.
An Initial Police Banning Notice can be issued for up to one month, with the option to extend to three months using an Extended Police Banning Notice.
Behaviours where a PBN may be issued include assaulting or threatening to assault a person, damaging property, stealing, drug possession or use, and other unlawful or abusive behaviours.
Senior Sergeant Luke Flanagan said the initiative was aimed at making public places safe for everyone to enjoy.
"We don't want to ruin your good night out - we just want everyone to be able to enjoy themselves," Senior Sergeant Flanagan said.
"Police Banning Notices provide us with the option to remove someone causing trouble, making the venue a place where staff and other patrons can enjoy a good time."
Senior Sergeant Flanagan said Police and the Mount Isa LIAG were committed to preventing anti-social behaviour in the community, and venues will be displaying signage to remind patrons that inappropriate conduct will not be tolerated.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
