The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Tony 'Tonka' Toholke wins North Queensland volunteer award

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated May 31 2022 - 10:03pm, first published 9:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Qld Volunteer of the year Tony Tonka Toholke (centre) with fellow finalists Charlene Jones (left) and Gloria Vass.

Tony Toholke has said he will continue to contribute after taking out a major volunteering award on the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derek Barry

Derek Barry

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.