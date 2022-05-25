Mount Isa man makes Indigenous mining awards finals

Mount Isa man Clynton Munns is a state finalist in this year's Indigenous Awards hosted by the Queensland Resources Council.
The Glencore trainer adviser is competing in the Exceptional Indigenous Person in Queensland Resources Award award, one of six awards to be presented at a gala event on June 23 at Rydges South Bank.
In the lead-up to next week's National Reconciliation Week, Mr Munns is part of a growing number of Indigenous people developing impressive trade and professional career paths in Queensland's $84.3 billion resources sector.
The QRC is set to release Queensland's latest Indigenous employment figures for the resources sector at a gala awards event on June 23, with new data to show jobs for First Nations people increased by almost 16 percent in 2020-21.
QRC Chief Executive Ian Macfarlane said the council's Indigenous Participation Report will show more Indigenous people than ever before now work in resources, earning an annual, average income of about $121,000.
He said the report reveals resources companies continue to be Queensland's number one private sector employer of Indigenous people.
"On top of this encouraging result, Queensland resources companies increased their spending with Indigenous businesses by more than 20 percent last financial year to reach a record $82.7 million, which is the result of a concerted effort to offer more opportunities through their supply chains," Mr Macfarlane said.
Mr Macfarlane said the resources sector's Indigenous employment rate has risen to a record 5.8 percent, which is well above Queensland's total Indigenous population rate of 4 percent.
The keynote speaker at this year's awards is former QRC Indigenous Award winner Brad Welsh who is now CEO of Energy Resources Australia and the first Indigenous Australian to lead a Top 500 ASX-listed minerals company.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
