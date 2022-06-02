Boodjamulla biting crocodile will not be removed says Department

The Queensland Department of Environment and Science says it will not remove a freshwater crocodile responsible for an attack on a human in North West Queensland last month.
The Department said wildlife officers had conducted a "thorough investigation" into the attack at Boodjamulla National Park on May 15 when a man suffered injuries to his arms and legs after trying to escape the reptile.
Advertisement
The victim, aged in his forties, was swimming in a gorge in the National Park at Lawn Hill four hours north-west of Mount Isa, when a crocodile latched onto his arm.
The victim, aged in his forties, was swimming in a gorge at Lawn Hill National Park in remote North West Queensland, when a crocodile latched onto his arm.
The man was airlifted to Mount Isa Hospital in a stable condition.
After the incident swimming was closed at the popular Park while wildlife officers assessed the crocodile's behaviour over several days and nights.
They found the animal demonstrated no signs of aggressive behaviour. It was also very wary of people and moved away when approached.
The crocodile has not been observed in the area since May 19.
The investigation found that the freshwater crocodile's behaviour had been defensive and related specifically to the conditions at the rock pool in which the incident occurred.
During the investigation, wildlife officers observed a pile of debris that had been deposited across the back of the rock pool by recent flooding that would have prevented the crocodile leaving the pool when the man entered.
Freshwater crocodiles may show defensive behaviour if they feel cornered or threatened, which is what is believed to have happened during the incident.
Rangers from the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service will clear the debris from the back of the rock pool to allow freshwater crocodiles to freely exit the pool in response to any future encounters with humans.
Additional signage outlining the risks associated with interactions with freshwater crocodiles will be installed in the area.
People who visit Boodjamulla National Park are advised that there is a small local population of freshwater crocodiles present in the gorge.
The animal involved in the incident may still be in the area but has been assessed as posing no greater threat than any other freshwater crocodile in the gorge.
Visitors to the park are advised to call 1300 130 372 if they are concerned about the behaviour of any freshwater crocodiles they encounter.
Freshwater crocodiles are smaller and less aggressive than estuarine crocodiles. They usually flee at the first sight of people approaching, but may act defensively if they feel cornered or threatened.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.