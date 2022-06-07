The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Townview school promotes Cowboys' Try for 5 program

Updated June 8 2022 - 7:10am, first published June 7 2022 - 8:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Queensland Gold Stars captain and program ambassador Romy Teitzel at Townview.

Townview State School is working hard to engage parents and community groups to promote the North Queensland Cowboys' Try for 5! program message in Mount Isa.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.