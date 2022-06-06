Mount Isa City Council rates feedback up for discussion

Mount Isa City Council will meet Thursday to discuss public feedback to proposed rate rises, with plenty of strong opinions expected on the day.
Council asked for feedback after putting out a draft budget and the division within council is reflected in divided responses from the public.
Residents were invited to provide comment by May 31 and those that provided contact details are invited to speak to the submission at the Special Meeting on Thursday.
Names are redacted from the feedback document but the strong opinions remain.
"I do not believe the 6pc rate rise is warranted," wrote one resident.
"Cost of living rose by 5pc in May, a 6pc rate increase will add to the burden many families are facing."
One handwritten submission described the proposed Centennial Place as "a waste of funding".
"This area needs tidying up but I cannot see this proposed area used in a positive way or frequently utilised," the person wrote.
"Telstra Hill carpark and road is an ABSOLUTE waste of money especially when the town is so dirty and derelict."
Another was more appreciative of efforts to upgrade the Place as well as Camooweal Town Hall and the Fun Park but also objected to money spent on Telstra Hill.
Another wanted to see support for sports based on asset sharing and called Buchanan Park "a financial black hole".
One commended council on "an excellent budget".
"Nobody likes a rate increase but without one, it would be hard to imagine how Council would operate," they said. They also supported Telstra Hill development which they said needed "safer roads".
Another said "overall job well done" but objected on the $550,000 to do design work for Telstra Hill.
Another said they were not in favour of rate rises and Council should be doing everything to lower costs and focus on maintenance, repair and upkeep.
"There is no good spending money on new things if there is no money to maintain them in future," the person said.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
