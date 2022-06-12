Mount Isa's Elliott Dunn honoured in Queen's Birthday list

Elliott Dunn has been a calm mainstay of Mount Isa's emergency response for 15 years and now he has been honoured in the 2022 Queen's Birthday list.
Elliott Dunn said he was honoured to be awarded the emergency services medal in the honours list announced Monday.
It is a well deserved award for Mr Dunn who has provided exemplary service to local governments of North West Queensland and to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services since 2007.
As Emergency Management Coordinator he has been a leader, ensuring emergency coordination during times of disaster and he is also the Mount Isa District Disaster Management Group's core QFES EMC member.
Mr Dunn has been responsible for providing disaster management support to nine rural and remote communities in North West Queensland, including Indigenous local government areas for 14 years. He has been instrumental in the implementation and delivery of Emergency Management policies and strategies, providing consistent high-level expertise, advice and leadership to improve QFES' service delivery at state level, while adding genuine value to NWQ local government disaster management policies.
Mr Dunn has consistently supported remote and rural communities with the resupply of essential goods during severe weather and disaster events.
Recently he played a significant role in coordinating the initial COVID-19 biosecurity arrangements, to protect the high-risk Indigenous communities of Western Queensland. He provided exceptional proficiency in assisting the Mount Isa DDMG in planning, establishment and management of Police and Army Biosecurity Zone checkpoints in Western Queensland, ensuring the safety of those communities.
According to his nomination Mr Dunn goes above and beyond his normal commitments to ensure each Mayor, Chief Executive Officer and required local government employee is coached and mentored, in the often difficult and challenging emergency and disaster management environment.
"Mr Dunn is an esteemed member of the Emergency management team in Queensland and is sought after for his invaluable advice and support across the state," the nomination said.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
