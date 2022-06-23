Auretta Perrin takes ladies golf competition

An excellent roll up of ladies competed in Saturday's play at the Mount Isa Golf Club in an 18-hole Stroke event.
Auretta Perrin carded an impressive 70 nett defeating her nearest rival by two strokes to take home the Ladies Golf trophy.
Advertisement
Liz Jakeman rounded out the winner's circle taking home the runners up prize for her equally impressive 72 nett.
Nearest the pins were won by Liz Jakeman on hole 11, Angie Sciascia on hole 2 and Auretta Perrin on holes 10, 15 and 18.
In the mid-week competition, the ladies competed in an 18-hole Par event.
In form Liz Jakeman won the day with a score of -1 easily defeating her nearest rivals.
Ulla Allen who has been retuning to good form of late took the runner up trophy ending the day with -4.
Nearest the pins went to Ulla Allen on holes 8 and 15 and Kate Chadwick on hole 18.
Great to see Kate Chadwick back playing golf after having her first child in March, just in time for the Open and defending her 2021 title.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.