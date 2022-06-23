The North West Star
Auretta Perrin takes ladies golf competition

By Judy Fangrath
Updated June 23 2022 - 4:18am, first published 4:15am
Auretta Perrin carded an impressive 70 nett defeating her nearest rival by two strokes to take home the Ladies Golf trophy.

An excellent roll up of ladies competed in Saturday's play at the Mount Isa Golf Club in an 18-hole Stroke event.

