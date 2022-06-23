Mount Isa Underground Hospital celebrates 80 years on July 3

The Mount Isa Underground Hospital will celebrate its 80th anniversary next month with a special event.
The Underground Hospital was officially opened on July 4, 1942 and an article from the Cloncurry Advocate on June 26, 1942 invited the community of Mount Isa to come and inspect the tunnels.
"The shelter is to be known as the Onton Tunnel (named for Underground Foreman, Wally Onton) and is fully equipped for the tending of sick patients as the need arises," the Advocate said.
"During the afternoon the V.A.D (Voluntary Aid Detachment) ladies will be in attendance to serve tea and the money will go to war charities."
Underground Hospital and Museum's Erica Jong said they would have a a modern day version of this event with our community invited to 'inspect the tunnels' from 10am to 1pm on Sunday July 3.
"The Zonta ladies will be offering Devonshire tea for purchase and we will have vintage cars, needle work demonstrations and local history talks with historian Barry Merrick and special guest 90 year old Maureen Copelin," Ms Jong said.
"Maureen lived in a tent house and volunteered at the underground hospital for 20 years."
She said entry is by donation and this money will be used for further improvements to the underground hospital.
"On the day special acknowledgement will be made to our partners, local businesses who have assisted over the years through donations and in-kind support," she said.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
