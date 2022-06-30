Nomads get their motors running - heading out on the highways

The opening of borders has not only seen international travel back on the tourist agenda but state border re-opening has spurred on grey nomads as well.
The caravan industry is booming.
Ask anyone who has been to the Top End in recent weeks has witnessed the Stuart Highway streaming with vans, motorhomes and campers.
Queensland is a popular destination as the travellers head north to bask in the warm dry season and escape the winter's chill in the south.
Many are enjoying the post-pandemic freedoms by crossing the Nullarbor into Western Australia as well.
Most states and territories are also in the middle of school holidays which has helped get people back on the road again - despite high fuel prices.
In Mount Isa the Irish Club had to open Tony White Oval as overflow of caravans after the caravan parks have filled up.
The Caravan Industry Association of Australia said after a tough pandemic for the tourism industry the caravan and camping industry has exceeded expectations.
The industry calculates it contributed an astonishing $23.8 billion to the Australian economy.
Domestic travel was first to benefit from post-pandemic holiday relief.
"While the broader tourism industry remained constrained due to international border closures and global travel restrictions, the caravan and camping visitor economy strongly rebounded from 2020, generating 12.6 million trips, over 50 million nights, and $7.4 billion in visitor expenditure," the industry association's chief executive Stuart Lamont said.
"The industry achieved record heights under a backdrop of COVID-19 travel restrictions, state border closures, business lockdowns, international supply chain disruptions and a reduced labour force."
"This highlights the resilience of the industry in times of crisis and the importance the sector has in helping to support Australia's economy when other sectors falter," he said.
The supply of recreational vehicles to the market have reached record levels.
The industry found more than 42,000 "units" were supplied to market in the past year, 14 per cent above previous records captured back in the 1970's.
More than half of all RVs supplied to the market were manufactured in Australia.
The dream remains very much alive for Australians looking for a safe and affordable holiday experience, Mr Lamont said.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
