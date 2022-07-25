NWHHS delays elective surgery and specialist appointments

The North West Hospital and Health Service says it has been forced to rescheduled non-urgent elective surgeries and specialist outpatient appointments.
The NWHHS said the delays were a result of the third wave of COVID-19 impacting staff, causing workforce challenges.
Advertisement
In a statement the NWHHS said that while the decision was unfortunate, it was a necessary step to ensure patients can continue to access urgent and critical healthcare if and when they need it.
"This postponement is likely to-continue with modelling showing a peak of COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks," the NWHHS said.
"Every effort is being made to care for our patients and we acknowledge the dedicated and committed staff who are working overtime to respond to the demand on our services.
"Communication will be ongoing with all impacted patients and we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused."
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.