Doomadgee inquest moves to Cairns after on country hearing

The inquest into the deaths of three women at Doomadgee Hospital now moves to Cairns after a hearing on country this week.
The Queensland coroner is investigating the deaths of three women who died in the so-called Rheumatic Heart Disease cluster at Doomadgee Hospital: Betty Booth, 18, Shakaya George, 17 and Adele Sandy, 37
Advertisement
All three women died of RHD which disproportionately affects Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and is associated with poor access to health services and overcrowded living conditions.
The inquest began on Monday July 18 in their hometown of Doomadgee and the remainder of the inquest will take place in Cairns.
The ABC reported that Betty's sister Paula Booth gave evidence that the hospital gave her sister Panadol and sent her away.
The hearing heard Doomadgee's medical staff were fly in fly out and constantly changing with Ms Sandy's husband Edgar saying they needed a better permanent service.
The inquest now moves to Cairns with a four day session from August 15 and then another three-day session from September 12, after which submissions will be accepted.
The inquest will investigate when, where and how they died and what caused their deaths, the adequacy of the primary health services provided by Gidgee Healing at Doomadgee, the adequacy of the care provided by Doomadgee Hospital especially in the six months prior to their deaths, whether there was a delay transferring of Ms George to the Queensland Children's Hospital for surgical intervention, the adequacy of the care provided to Ms George by the Queensland Children's Hospital and the adequacy of screening for RHD and the public health education in the Doomadgee community.
Their deaths was the subject of ABC's Four Corners episode in March which said young women were dying in Doomadgee and did not get the health care they needed.
The cases are also under investigation by the North West Hospital and Health Service.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.