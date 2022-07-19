Doomadgee inquest moves to Cairns after on country hearing

The inquest will investigate when, where and how they died and what caused their deaths, the adequacy of the primary health services provided by Gidgee Healing at Doomadgee, the adequacy of the care provided by Doomadgee Hospital especially in the six months prior to their deaths, whether there was a delay transferring of Ms George to the Queensland Children's Hospital for surgical intervention, the adequacy of the care provided to Ms George by the Queensland Children's Hospital and the adequacy of screening for RHD and the public health education in the Doomadgee community.