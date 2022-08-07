Record attendance for 2022 Curry Merry Muster Festival

The dust has settled on the Cloncurry Equestrian Centre after a record attendance at the Curry Merry Muster Festival on the weekend.
The five day program was held from from August 4-8, with patrons packing out the grandstands on Friday and Saturday taking advantage of the free admission.
Curry Merry Muster Festival president Janessa Bidgood said the event was a huge success with record attendance.
"We were super impressed by the crowd numbers over the whole weekend. I think the word about this year's free admission spread quickly and it encouraged a lot of families to come out for a look at no cost, and then stay for longer," Ms Bidgood said.
"Thursday night being a new addition was exciting and we had full grandstands watching the roping events, which is great to see.
"We have been flooded with positive feedback about free entry and free kids entertainment, which is what we were going for."
With the Curry Merry Muster Festival holding the title of the Single Highest Payout Pro Rodeo, competitors had the opportunity to take home some serious prize money.
"The prize money that competitors took home was seriously impressive," Ms Bidgood said.
"I had several competitors come up and personally thank the committee for making that move to focus on the prize money, obviously it makes their choice to travel thousands of kilometres for our rodeo an easier one.
"Overall the whole event ran smoothly and we couldn't be more happy with it, we can't wait for people to spread the word about free entry, and see the numbers grow again next year."
The APRA Junior Rodeo kicked off arena events on Friday with the Junior Steer Ride won by Toby Deudney, Junior Team Roping Header Coben Ayers and Heeler Luke Leys. The Junior Barrel Race was won by Sidnee Cowan and Junior Breakaway Coben Ayers.
The APRA Rodeo commenced after lunch on Friday and continued Saturday with the competition hotly contested.
The Open Bull Ride was won by Ty Thompson, Open Saddle Bronc won by Josh Barnett, Open Bareback won by Henry Watkins.
In the timed events the Rope and Tie was won by Ty Parkinson, Steer Wrestling was won by Ben Terry, Team Roping won tied between Header Jayden Kenny and Heeler Shane Kenny and Header Rope McPhee and Heeler Toby Hale.Barrel Race was won by Lyndell Mittelstadt and Breakaway Roping won by Jane Ryan
The Second Division Bareback was won by Henry Watkins, the Second Division Saddle Bronc was won by Linden Raaen, Second Division Bull Ride was won by Nash Jones.
In the Junior events, the Steer Ride was won by Bailey Searle, Barrel Race was won by Fallon Hoare and Breakaway won by Sophie Edmonds.
The Local Station Buckjump was won by Jesse Remfrey.
Ken Coleman Memorial Chute Out was won by Josh Barnett/Mick Knight
Paddy Cusack Memorial Local All Round Cowboy was won by Donovan Rutherford.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
