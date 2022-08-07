Phoebe Ryder crowned Isa Rodeo Community Quest champion

Phoebe Ryder has been crowned the 2022 Isa Rodeo Community Quest Champion.
Ms Ryder tool out the award at Saturday night's glamourous Bell and Moir Toyota Rodeo Arena Ball, in the red dirt of the Mount Isa Rodeo Arena.
Mount Isa nurse Phoebe's charity of choice was the Mount Isa Hospital Auxiliary.
Meanwhile Tammy James was crowned the 2022 Isa Rodeo Community Quest Charity Champion raising much needed funds for Cancer House Mount Isa.
Tammy raised $102,233.94 and in doing so set a new record, beating Tony 'Tonka' Toholke's legendary record set in 2019 of $101,854.48.
The total raised by the 2022 Isa Rodeo Community Quest is $146,444.37.
The Isa Rodeo thanked Lee and Linda Pullman from Bell and Moir Toyota, naming rights partners.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
