The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Phoebe Ryder crowned Isa Rodeo Community Quest champion

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated August 7 2022 - 2:21am, first published 2:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictured left to right: Phoebe Ryder, Tammy James, Linda Pullman and Lee Pullman. Pic: Stephen Mowbray Photography

Phoebe Ryder has been crowned the 2022 Isa Rodeo Community Quest Champion.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derek Barry

Derek Barry

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.