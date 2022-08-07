The streets of Cloncurry were dressed in green and gold for the annual Curry Merry Muster Festival Street Parade.
About 20 floats featured in this year's street parade on Friday August 5 decorated in this year's theme Aussie, Aussie, Aussie.
Our true blue Aussie spirit was on display, with locals dressing floats in not only green and gold but also other iconic Aussie traditions.
Some features included Aussie television shows like Bluey, The Wiggles, Blinky Bill while others took a different approach with a Bunnings sausage sizzle, Priscilla, Ned Kelly, Crocodile Dundee, Australia Zoo, and more.
The Most Outstanding Float was Cloncurry Kindy, Best School / Centre Float was Cloncurry State School, Best Dressed Prime Mover was Ostojic, Most Outstanding Vehicle was Rainbow Gateway, Best Dressed Aussie was the MMG Float, Best Dressed Premises was The Booth and Best Dressed School / Centre was Cloncurry State School.
The parade wove through the streets of Cloncurry to the Cloncurry Recreation Grounds where the Xtreme Bulls were on display.
Winner of the Xtreme Bulls was Will Purcell after a cracking ride during the evening.
The crowd then enjoyed the final event of the evening with locals going head to head in the Brophy's Boxing Tent.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
