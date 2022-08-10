What are we really proud of?

One thing that has been absent in the "Pride" jersey brouhaha this week is the substance of the cause that is being promoted and the real life political, social and cultural implications.
Like a lot of things in life, the devil is in the detail, and Manly fans and the wider community have a right to know what support for the "Pride" movement actually means in relation to the values upon which their lives are built.
This requires the organisations behind the "Pride" movement, including the sports clubs and administrators involved, to be honest about what "inclusivity" and "equality" means across a range of very specific, and very live, policy issues.
For example, does wearing the "Pride" jersey mean the 17 Manly players who took the field support taxpayer funding for gender reassignment surgery for minors?
By proposing a "Pride" round, is Peter V'landys supportive of biological males playing in female rugby league competition?
Does Daly Cherry-Evens support the mandatory teaching of radical gender theory in schools?
Is Ian Roberts supportive of abolition of gender specific bathrooms in shopping centres?
These questions may seem absurd, however they are incredibly relevant.
Rugby league, its clubs and identities are hugely influential.
Their influence is a prime target for ideological hijackers with a radical political agenda.
By wearing a "Pride" jersey or hosting a "Pride" round, they are endorsing a political movement that is trying to force social change.
And although in their minds their well-meaning "Pride" jersey tokenism may amount to nothing more than a show of solidarity to gay and lesbian people, they may find themselves instead endorsing radical change that runs contrary to their own values.
As a politician who has to deal with the legislative and social consequences of these causes, I implore all those who are so quick to support them to ask themselves if they truly understand the extent of the change these movements want to force upon us, and if they are willing to accept it.
KAP leader and Traeger MP
Robbie Katter
