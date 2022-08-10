The North West Star
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

What are we really proud of?

By Robbie Katter
Updated August 10 2022 - 12:45am, first published 12:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robbie Katter.

One thing that has been absent in the "Pride" jersey brouhaha this week is the substance of the cause that is being promoted and the real life political, social and cultural implications.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.