Once again I farewell the readers of The North West Star as I prepare to welcome the newest member of our family.
I have been back at The North West Star for a short 10 months, after my husband Eddie and I welcomed our second child Lucy in May 2021.
Since returning to work in January, I have focused my reporting on issues that really matter to the region and the people who live here.
I've worked hard to keep local content ticking over while working both in town and remotely from our cattle station.
I hope the community can provide the same support shown to me in the last seven years of reporting in the North West, to the journalists who fill my role during this time.
Many locals have joked this has been the longest pregnancy in history, having had two pregnancies back-to-back and we look forward to welcoming our third child, a boy, in October.
As my former editor Derek Barry said, I am "still busy having babies for the nation". I love family life and look forward to continuing my involvement in the North West.
Thank you to everyone for the well wishes and support, I look forward to enjoying this quality time with family and returning to journalism in the future.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
