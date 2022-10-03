The North West Star
Mount Isa Landcare focus efforts on treating invasive "mesquite" plant

By Jeremy Cook
October 3 2022 - 9:00pm
Mount Isa Landcare President Paul Johnson cut in to an invasive plant know as mesquite in effort to treat an infestation near Mary Kathleen. Picture supplied.

Mount Isa Landcare volunteers and Lake Eyre Basin Rangers have teamed up to treat an infestation of a large plant native to North and South America.

Jeremy Cook

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

