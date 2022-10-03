Mount Isa Landcare volunteers and Lake Eyre Basin Rangers have teamed up to treat an infestation of a large plant native to North and South America.
Located just north of the abandoned Mary Kathleen mining settlement between Mount Isa and Cloncurry was an infestation of "mesquite".
The plant has been declared a pest under the Cloncurry Shire Council's Pest Management Plan and was also recognised as a Weed of National Significance due to its invasiveness and potential impacts on biodiversity.
Mesquite is native to North and South America and was initially introduced in Australian as fodder for stock, and as ornamentals in station homestead or town gardens. It was also used in mine dumps and other soil stabilisation programs.
Mount Isa Landcare Secretary Mark Van Ryt said around eighty litres of herbicide was sprayed to treat the infestation along the Cameron River.
"The Landcare group used a buggy and tackled the first six kilometres of the Cameron River below the mine tailings dam," he said.
"The rangers also had a buggy but concentrated their efforts treating the more difficult rocky tailings dam area."
Mr Van Ryt said the method for treating the infestation involved "wetting the plant stem or tree trunk up to a metre from the ground".
This method for managing the plant is known as the basal bark spray method.
Under the Queensland Government's 2014 Biosecurity Act, mesquite is listed as a prohibited invasive plant. The Act requires all sightings of the plant to be reported to Biosecurity Queensland within 24 hours due to its invasive nature.
The plant is capable of out-competing other vegetation, interfering with mustering and blocking access to watering places.
Mr Van Ryt said it was "unfortunate" that the pest plant had been introduced into Australia.
"Mesquite can grow into a gigantic prickle tree. If allowed to spread the weed pest will severely impact grazing land."
Mr Van Ryt said he was grateful for the assistance afforded by the Lake Eyre Basin Rangers.
"A firm rapport has been established between Mount Isa Landcare and the Lake Eyre Basin Rangers."
Kalkadoon Elder Doug Bruce was also in attendance in support of the Kalkadoon Community.
