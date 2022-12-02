The Cloncurry Shire Council has said "state-of-the-art" upgrades to its childcare facilities could help service the growing demand for early education services in town.
The Queensland government awarded $4,393,200 to the Council for the construction of a new Curry Kids Early Learning Centre in order to service growing demand for childcare services in Cloncurry.
The "modernised" facility could potentially double the capacity of the existing centre and help service growing demand for childcare services in Cloncurry, a statement from Council said.
The funding was first announced in October as part of a $22 million community infrastructure boost for North West Queensland.
It comes as the existing Curry Kids Early Learning Centre, located on Steele Street, has reportedly struggled to match community growth.
According to data provided by the Council, there are currently 34 children on the waitlist for the Curry Kids Early Learning Centre.
Cloncurry Shire Mayor Greg Campbell said funding for the project would help create a facility that was "fit to meet the needs of our community".
"Cloncurry is a fast-growing community that attracts many young families," he said.
"We need to be able to support our local families as well as new families by providing access to childcare places."
Difficulties in finding qualified early childhood educators will also remain a challenge for the centre and the community. Cr Campbell said he was hoping more traineeships and workforce recruitment would help alleviate the issue.
"We're looking at more traineeships, so we can get some of our young people in school-based apprenticeships and hopefully get enough of them and staying on and growing the workforce."
The Curry Kids Early Learning Centre has serviced the town since 1987. Upgrades have since been made to the playground, fencing, shade and kitchen.
The project will be jointly funded by state government, the Queensland Resources Council and the Cloncurry Shire Council. The funding formed part of round two of the state government's Resource Community Infrastructure Fund (RCIF).
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
