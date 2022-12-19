Christmas day forecast shows rain for north west Queensland

The Bureau of Meteorology forecast shows a predominantly wet week for north west Queensland leading in to Christmas.
Rain is expected to fall over most of the week, including on Christmas day, with possibly severe thunderstorms to impact locations such as Mount Isa, Camooweal, Clonhttps://www.bom.gov.au/qld/forecasts/mount-isa.shtmlcurry and Julia Creek on Monday afternoon.
Similar conditions have been forecast up in the Gulf of Carpentaria, however with more potential for storms.
The Bureau predicts a medium chance of up to 2mm of rain will fall on Tuesday for Mount Isa with the chance of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. Temperatures will reach a daytime maximum of 34 degrees before falling to 22 overnight.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a slight chance of a shower and a possible thunderstorm later in the day. Temperatures are expected to reach as high as 37 degrees and as low as 23 degrees.
Thursday's forecast shows partly cloudy skies and a medium chance of showers and thunderstorms most likely to hit later in the day. Temperatures will reach a maximum of 37 degrees and a low of 23 degrees.
Friday's forecast shows similar conditions with light winds and up to 10mm of rain expected to fall throughout the day. Temperatures will cool slightly with a daytime maximum of 32 degrees predicted and an overnight low of 22 degrees.
Temperatures will remain cool heading in to the weekend for Christmas day. The forecast shows a high chance of showers for Saturday and Sunday with up to 30mm falling across both days. Temperatures will reach as high as 30 degrees on Saturday and 31 degrees on Sunday, and as low as 21 degrees for both days.
Parts of the Gulf with experience high temperatures and rain with possible thunderstorms scattered throughout the week. Temperatures will push as high as 39 degrees in Normanton and 36 degrees in Doomadgee and Normanton in the first half of the week before cooling down ahead of the weekend.
As for the lake levels, Mount Isa Water Board reports Lake Moondarra is sitting at 30.7 per cent capacity, while Lake Julius is at 87.3 per cent.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
