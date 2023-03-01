Tributes have poured out for one of north west Queensland's community icons who passed away in February.
Jan Schneekloth passed away on Monday, February 20, almost one month after she was named the 2023 Cloncurry Citizen of the Year.
As a former nurse in Normanton and Cloncurry, Ms Schneekloth's commitment to healthcare in the region was praised by the North West Hospital and Health Service (HHS).
"Those that knew Jan knew life was simple - family, friends and community came first; a staunch advocate for those in need and always had time to pop in for a visit or to share a cuppa and a chat," a North West HHS statement said.
"Her contributions have made a significant difference to the health service and her caring heart will be sadly missed."
Ms Schneekloth cultivated a reputation for fiercely promoting the region's health services.
She worked at not only the Cloncurry Hospital, but also at Community Health, the local medical centre and for Medicare Local.
She continued her tireless advocacy for health and health technologies in to her retirement.
In 2020, after her own battle with breast cancer, she launched a campaign which raised $50,000 for new scalp cooling technology for cancer patients at Mount Isa Hospital's Cancer Care Unit.
The technology helps to combat the damage that chemotherapy does to hair follicles and helps ease the anxiety and discomfort, particularly amongst women, caused by hair loss.
Ms Schneekloth was unable to use the technology herself having already begun her cancer treatment, but wanted to give hope to those in the region about to undergo treatment.
Following the news of Ms Schneekloth's passing, fellow community members took to social media to pay their tributes.
President of the Quamby All Sports Association Anthony McMillan expressed his "sincere condolences" in a post to Facebook.
"Jan Schneekloth was not only a community icon that cared about us all but loved and encouraged the evolution of Quamby Rodeo for what it is today," he said.
"Her commitment and energy was tireless. May she rest in peace."
Flags at Cloncurry's Community Precinct were lowered for a week by the council in honour of Ms Schneekloth.
A celebration of her life will be held at the Cloncurry Community Precinct on Friday, March 3 alongside family and friends.
