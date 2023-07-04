The North West Star
Mount Isa-born Wuluwarra and Pitta Pitta scholar paves way for future Indigenous students

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated July 5 2023 - 3:07pm, first published 7:00am
Wuluwarra and Pitta Pitta woman Sharna Bartley will complete her third postgraduate degree and is encouraging fellow First Nations people to take up the challenge of university study. Picture supplied.
Born and raised in Mount Isa, proud Wuluwarra and Pitta Pitta woman Sharna Bartley is getting ready to complete her third postgraduate degree, something she'd never have considered five years ago.

