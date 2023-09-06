The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Parts of Boodjamulla National Park reopen following March floods

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
September 6 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Following months of hard work, southern sections of Boodjamulla (Lawn Hill) National Park have reopened.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.