Following months of hard work, southern sections of Boodjamulla (Lawn Hill) National Park have reopened.
Boodjamulla National Park was closed earlier this year after being severely impacted by flooding in March.
Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS), the Ngumari Waanyi Rangers and the Waanyi People worked closely together to restore and present the less-damaged sites for visitors.
Senior Ranger Billy O'Grady said they were proud to announce the re-opening of the park's southern section, the Riversleigh World Heritage Area and Miyumba camping area.
"Riversleigh D-Site is part of the Australian Fossil Mammal Sites World Heritage Area and is one of the most important fossil sites in the world," he said.
"At Riversleigh, visitors can immerse themselves in this ancient landscape through an interpretive display and walk the fossil trail. Fossils found at Riversleigh can date back 25 million years and they provide a fascinating insight into the land before our time.
"The Miyumba camping area, about 4km south of Riversleigh, is a low-key camping area with basic facilities and a great place to relax and unwind."
Waanyi spokesperson, Kerry-Ann Gallagher, said the staged re-opening of the national park was exciting for the Waanyi People.
"The Ngumari Waanyi Rangers have participated in the repair works to make sure parts of the national park could be re-opened as soon as possible," she said.
"We know that tourists can't wait to see the magnificent and unique natural beauty of Boodjamulla, and we look forward to continuing our work so the rest of the park can re-open."
Mr O'Grady said the flood recovery works were extensive and the main gorge remained closed to visitors, with engineering, hydrological and geotechnical assessments at the gorge precinct nearing completion.
In June 2023, the national park was returned to the Waanyi People. Now dedicated as Boodjamulla National Park (Aboriginal Land), the national park is under the cooperative management of the Waanyi People and QPWS, through the Cooperative Management Council.
For more information about , visit Boodjamulla National Park visit boodjamullanationalpark.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.