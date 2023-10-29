The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Talk of the Town: Who is compensating graziers for fires spreading from highway corridors?

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
October 30 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fires east of Mount Isa were started by vehicles along the Barkly Highway corridor. Photo: Eddie Campbell
Fires east of Mount Isa were started by vehicles along the Barkly Highway corridor. Photo: Eddie Campbell
The Campbell family have been fighting a fire east of Mount Isa since October 16. Photo: Eddie Campbell.
The Campbell family have been fighting a fire east of Mount Isa since October 16. Photo: Eddie Campbell.

As I look out my window I can see smoke billowing from over the hills, a sad sight that I have watched for the last week as our property continues to burn.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.