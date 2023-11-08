The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Mount Isa grazier angered over lack of highway vegetation management after property burns

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated November 9 2023 - 9:25am, first published 9:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A quarter of Ian Campbell's property has turned to ash following a fire that started on a highway corridor. Photo: Samantha Campbell.
A quarter of Ian Campbell's property has turned to ash following a fire that started on a highway corridor. Photo: Samantha Campbell.

"You will be put through court as an arsonist" is what a Mount Isa grazier was told by the government when he wanted to reduce the risk of fire spreading from a highway corridor onto his land. Now he stands in ash after a quarter of his property was burnt from a highway fire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.