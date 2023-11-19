TopX agent nationally recognised for Cloncurry clearance sales

A Cloncurry livestock agent has been presented with a national award for his success in conducting clearance sales in the north west.
Sam Ritchie was presented the TopX Australia X Factor Award for providing something different for his clients conducting two clearance sales in Cloncurry in 2023.
Chosen by the directors of TopX, Mr Ritchie was recognised for thinking out the box and adapting to the current market.
"Each year the two directors of TopX look across the work of the company and choose someone who is doing well and something different; and I was chosen for the X Factor Award this year," Mr Ritchie said.
"I was very surprised and grateful to be presented the award, especially having only been in the TopX company for a few years.
"To be recognised for the hard work you're doing throughout the year is always good."
Mr Ritchie said he wanted to provide something different for his clients.
"We had two clearing sales this year, one in March and one in October. It all started as the brainchild between me and Phil (Avery) to provide a few more services for our clients and for the industry as a whole," he said.
"Listings included everything from workshop equipment, body kits, D10 and D9 dozers and excavators, to prime movers and containers and shelters. So a massive range of different items and spanning across different industries in the North West district.
"It came off pretty good for us and we are looking at doing it again next year."
Mr Ritchie started working for TopX Cloncurry at the start of 2020, after working in cattle stations in the region.
"Before TopX, I worked on a couple of places around Cloncurry, Boomarra Station north of Cloncurry, and before that I was a stock agent in Moree, New South Wales," he said.
"We've hit the ground running since Phil (Avery) started TopX Cloncurry in 2019 and we have plenty more years ahead of us.
"I just really enjoy the people and the cattle. I deal a lot with cattle and it's great meeting different characters, and even this time of year when it is dry and hot it's still enjoyable.
"I look forward to growing and improving the sales heading into next year."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.