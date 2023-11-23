The North West Star
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Mt Isa's Lawnhill Riversleigh Pastoral Holding Co offload 200 Brahman steers into dearer Emerald cattle market

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
November 24 2023 - 9:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Pearce of GDL Emerald, with a run of 200 Brahman steers, drawn from Lawn Hill Riversleigh Pastoral Holding Co, Mt Isa, which sold to a top of 296c/kg. Picture supplied.
Matt Pearce of GDL Emerald, with a run of 200 Brahman steers, drawn from Lawn Hill Riversleigh Pastoral Holding Co, Mt Isa, which sold to a top of 296c/kg. Picture supplied.

North west producers capitalised on the dearer cattle market at the Emerald prime and store sale on Thursday, which had a rain reduced yarding of only approximately 427 head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.