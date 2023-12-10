The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

CCTV released of missing man Jonathan Gray

Cathy Adams
By Cathy Adams
Updated December 11 2023 - 7:36am, first published 7:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police have released CCTV depicting some of the last known movements of a 61-year-old man, who has been missing from Cloncurry since November 20.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cathy Adams

Cathy Adams

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.