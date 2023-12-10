CCTV released of missing man Jonathan Gray

Police have released CCTV depicting some of the last known movements of a 61-year-old man, who has been missing from Cloncurry since November 20.
Jonathan Gray was last seen around 11.50am on the Barkly Highway, just north of Mount Isa.
Officers hope releasing CCTV of Jonathan at a post office on Simpson Street around 3:45pm on November 17, in the days leading up to his disappearance, could assist with locating him.
He is believed to be travelling in a white 2007 Volkswagen Jetta with a missing driver side front hubcap and Queensland registration 678YGD, similar to the one pictured below.
CCTV also shows that car travelling in Mount Isa just before 10am on November 18.
Police and family hold concerns for his welfare due to the length of time he has been missing, and his disappearance is out of character.
Officers are appealing for anyone with dashcam between Mount Isa and Camooweal, and Mount Isa and Cloncurry from November 20, to come forward to police.
Also, anyone who has business dealings working alongside Jonathan in the mining industry Australia-wide, who might know something about his disappearance, is also asked to contact police.
Jonathan is described as Caucasian, around 182cm tall, with a heavy build, with blue eyes and grey hair.
Officers say he could possibly be travelling with a blue heeler dog with him.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts, or who can assist in the investigation, is urged to contact Policelink.
If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.
Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.
Quote this reference number: QP2301953846
