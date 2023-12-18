Chaplains fly off for new destination

After 15 years in the north west, the time has come for the flying chaplains to say goodbye to Mount Isa.
Simon and Natalie Steele and their two children were living in Tweed Heads when they had heard The Salvation Army were finding it difficult to recruit for a flying chaplain based in Mount Isa.
As Mr Steele had his pilots license, they applied for the position, and after they were accepted, they relocated to Mount Isa in 2008.
Ms Steele said she and Simon would now relocate to Griffith in New South Wales to take up another rural chaplaincy role.
"Next year there will be support from the Rural Flying Chaplain based in Dalby, that will come up into the north west during the year," she said.
For the first nine years, they worked as the rural flying chaplains, covering a vast area from the Northern Territory border, into the Gulf of Carpentaria, down to Bedourie and Longreach.
"We had a plane and later a helicopter to visit people, schools and communities across the north west, visiting cattle stations and small towns across the region," Ms Steele said.
"Our job was one of chaplaincy, so we were available to hold services, weddings, funerals and we had also done some disaster relief; but mostly about building connections with people and providing spiritual and pastoral support."
The flying chaplains assisted during Tropical Cyclone Yasi and were also active in supporting rural communities, with Anzac Day services, community events and their annual Christmas drop.
"Simon would visit a number of schools in the region and he would fly in and drop off toys before Christmas. We did that at Urandangi, Dajarra, Bedourie, over to Normanton, Camooweal and as far as Mt Surprise sometimes," Ms Steele said.
"That was much more achievable when we had the aircraft to get out to those areas, currently now with the Corps in town we still do toys but it's more local; to Camooweal and Cloncurry."
In 2021, an after COVID-19 businessalterations, the Salvation Army sold the aircraft stationed in Mount Isa and transitioned to a car and caravan service.
