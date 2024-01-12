The North West Star
The North West Star's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Cattle producers embrace cotton in the north west as planting commences

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated January 12 2024 - 12:47pm, first published 12:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dryland cotton ready to be picked at Etta Plains, Julia Creek. Photo supplied.
Dryland cotton ready to be picked at Etta Plains, Julia Creek. Photo supplied.

More and more cattle producers in north west Queensland are trying their hand at dryland cotton and other cropping practices as the industry becomes more prominent.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.