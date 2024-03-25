The North West Star
The North West Star's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Govt Eva Copper Mine priority potential to bring 1,250 jobs to region

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
March 25 2024 - 12:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The copper smelter at Mount Isa is set to benefit from the Eva Copper Project's priority provisions set out by the Queensland Government. Picture supplied
The copper smelter at Mount Isa is set to benefit from the Eva Copper Project's priority provisions set out by the Queensland Government. Picture supplied

The Eva Copper Mine near Cloncurry has been given a major boost after receiving a special priority listing by the Queensland Government.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist

Starting out as a reporter in Lightning Ridge in 2005, I returned to journalism in 2023 after 15 years spent in event production and technical services. Passionate about community news, contact me on ben.carr@austcommunitymedia.com.au or ph: 0484 524 000

More from Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.