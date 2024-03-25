Govt Eva Copper Mine priority potential to bring 1,250 jobs to region

The Eva Copper Mine near Cloncurry has been given a major boost after receiving a special priority listing by the Queensland Government.
The state government wants to progress the copper mine by naming it as prescribed, giving the Coordinator-General the responsibility to work with local governments and regulators.
The progress of the Eva Copper Mine could also offer a new supply for the Mount Isa copper smelter.
State Development and Infrastructure Minister Grace Grace said the project will add a new stream of copper mining and smelting, boosting local supply for solar, wind and battery energy manufacturing.
The mine is anticipated to operate for at least 15 years and generate up to 1,250 jobs in construction and operations and extend the life of local copper mining and smelting jobs.
"The Eva Copper Mine Project plans to provide a new source of copper concentrate that has the potential to feed Mount Isa's copper smelter," Ms Grace said.
"Harmony Gold Mining Company already has key mining approvals for the project and my prescribed project declaration means the Office of the Coordinator-General can now provide additional assistance to coordinate remaining approvals.
"Priorities will include establishing a renewable energy source that can help run mining operations until the project connects to CopperString 2032.
"The project will support Mount Isa's future, in line with our $50 million Mount Isa Transition Fund support package, announced in February 2024."
Harmony Gold Mining CEO Peter Steenkamp hailed the move as the company transitions into a global gold-copper producer.
"As one of the world's largest gold producers, sustainability is embedded in our operating practices," he said.
"Our people are our most important asset and this support from the Queensland Government will enable Harmony to continue creating long-term value for all its stakeholders, wherever we operate."
Harmony were the recipient of a grant in 2023 through the state government's Collaborative Exploration Initiative, which aids the discovery of critical mineral deposits.
"There is a bright future ahead for the North West Minerals Province and the broader Mount Isa region because of projects like this," Resources minister Scott Stewart said.
"Harmony Gold's Eva copper project will support jobs during construction as well as operationally and will add another source to the smelter in Mount Isa."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.