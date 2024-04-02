Isa hosts community symposium for innovative First Nations sleep program

Researchers behind a sleep program delivering health benefits to First Nations youth have held a community symposium in Mount Isa to celebrate and discuss the program's future direction.
Torrential rain did little to dampen the spirit as community members, Elders and key stakeholders gathered inside the Buchanan Park Events Complex on Monday, March 25, to reflect on the Let's Yarn About Sleep (LYAS) program.
The first of its kind, the program has garnered international attention for an often under recognised First Nations health issue - lack of sleep.
Researchers from the University of Queensland's Poche Centre for Indigenous Health collaborated with more than 300 stakeholders from First Nations communities, industry partners and policymakers to develop and then deliver LYAS programs into communities.
The centre's principal research fellow, Associate Professor Yaqoot Fatima, said the symposium response was positive.
"It has helped us realise that events like this are really critical for hearing research outcomes with community members and there is an appreciation of those events and we should do more of them," she said.
Born in Mount Isa in 2020, the small project has grown to now include 54 teenagers.
Professor Fatima said another 50 will join next term and schools Good Shepherd Catholic College and Spinifex State College have embedded the program in extra-curricular activities.
"When we started the program four years back we had very limited understanding of how we would design a program for First Nations people," she said.
"We decided we'll talk to community members and Elders and design something together. The best in science on sleep and cultural tradition knowledge on sleep.
"By involving community members and by seeking their guidance and working with them it has really worked for us and that's why we were so successful in maintaining that engagement."
The first session of the symposium was dedicated to reviewing the program and celebrating achievements while session two heard from project participants.
Professor Fatima said a common theme running through the discussion was a need to run similar programs in First Nations communities to tackle poor mental health.
"It needs to be rolled out to other communities which we have already started in patnership with BeyondBlue," she said.
The researchers also spoke about their post-program data. On average kids are getting 20 minutes more sleep and they are going to bed about 18 minutes earlier.
Professor Fatima added kids with substance abuse problems were given tools to prioritise their sleep.
"After finishing the program they feel they are more in control of coming up with plans for fixing their sleep and how it has impacted their mental health in a positive way," she said.
"There were some quotes from participants and parents that they really appreciated that before this program nobody prioritised sleep.
"Now as a family people are talking about sleep and having some sort of plan around late night movies and games - they're trying to discourage that at home."
Professor Fatima said one of the main discussion threads to come out of the symposium is the need to hold more community events in remote areas where First Nations communities could benefit the most.
"We don't want to do research by creating silos," she said. "The research team never comes to the community and the community members never know who those people are.
"It was a big initiative in breaking down the silos and giving everyone a chance to come together and have a chat and learn from each other."
