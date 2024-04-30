Mount Isa and Cloncurry students get hands on at Ergon depots

Ergon Energy is making moves to attract the next generation of north west tradies by getting students onsite and showing what it takes.
Students from Mount Isa's Spinifex State College and Cloncurry State School made a visit to their local depot to check out what happens behind the scenes.
The 19 students from Mount Isa, who have already shown an appetite for taking on a trade once they finish school, shadowed Ergon staff and tried out some of the facilities' heavy machinery.
A career as a linesman or electrical fitter mechanic are some of the opportunities available through Ergon's apprenticeship program.
This year Ergon and Energex welcomed a record 182 apprentices who have commenced their training at one of the state's 64 depots, located from Thursday Island to the Gold Coast.
Ergon is at the forefront of delivering on the Queensland Energy and Jobs Plan which outlines how the state will transform to clean and reliable power.
Under the plan, Queensland will rely on 50 per cent renewable energy by 2030, 70 per cent by 2032 and 80 per cent by 2035.
Federal government department Jobs and Skills Australia has identified an electrician shortage. It predicts Australia will need an additional 32,000 electricians by the end of the decade to help with the energy transition.
Ergon have committed to a 10 per cent year on year increase in apprentice numbers to meet this demand as well as accounting for a predicted rise in the state's population. The 2025 apprentice intake is expected to offer 200 places state wide.
A spokesperson for Ergon said the school depot visits are to "highlight the outstanding electrical trades careers available for young people right there in their own communities - they don't have to travel away from home for rewarding jobs."
Last year Ergon teamed up with TAFE Queensland to trial a pre-apprenticeship cadetship program for students heading into years 11 or 12 in 2024.
Cadets are undertaking a Certificate II in Electrotechnology as well as training in general construction, CPR and first aid at their local TAFE, and are doing work experience and being mentored by local depot teams
Following the success of the pilot (which was run at 19 depots across South East and Southern Queensland), it's going state wide this year.
Ergon be offering more than 50 cadetships in 2025 with applications opening on July 15. Applications for Ergon's 2025 apprenticeships open in June and more information can be found here www.ergon.com.au/network/careers/apprenticeships.
