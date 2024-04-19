'An oasis in the outback': Library celebrates 50 years at current home

The library is a hub of information reflecting the diversity of the region and on Friday, April 26 it will celebrate an important milestone - marking 50 years of serving the Mount Isa community from its West Street premises.
Whether it's bringing together new mums and children for First 5 Forever story time sessions or hosting english classes, the library represents the best of the Mount Isa community.
Acting Library Services Coordinator Chris To desribes the library as "an oasis in the outback."
"Indeed, there is no other public library within a 120km radius providing services to meet patrons' needs, whether literacy, leisure, local history research, toys or study and meeting space, all for free," he said.
The library moved into its current building in 1974 having existed as a small community-run enterprise operating out of the CWA hall.
The history of a library in the Isa goes back to 1949 at the CWA Hall. A group of residents joined together to seek donations from Mount Isa Mines (MIM) employees to fund a local library.
The small three pence donations helped pay for the first few books in the library's collection.
MIM donated a small building next to the council chambers in 1957 before the library was incorporated into the larger Northwest Regional Library Service a year later and managed by the local council.
The expansion continued and by 1971 more than 30,000 titles where housed in the small library.
That same year, the library was given the plans and funding for a more modern and larger space, and in 1974, construction was completed.
"Since its opening, the library has been growing just like the library patrons," Mr To said.
"Over the years, with the previous and current library staff's much-appreciated efforts, the library strives to meet the diversified needs of Mount Isa and has made several changes to how to operate the library to make it a better place to visit."
Mr To said the library intoduced a toy collection in 1979, expanded the children's area in the 2000s, created an online local history platform and self-service terminals in 2023.
"One thing that has never changed is it is still the most popular community space in Mount Isa, and it has become part of the local's regular place to go with fond memories," he said.
First 5 Forever is a highlight of the library's programs, which provide weekly rhyme and story time sessions for children 0-5 years old.
"The participants are like a community. They often stay after the programs and chat with each other and library staff to share their experience on raising children and daily life," Mr To said.
"There are also conversational english classes, writing workshops, and a chess club that people with common interests practice together, so the library is more or less a community hub."
on Friday, April 26 staff are inviting all residents to enjoy a morning tea from 10am followed by children's activities in the afternoon.
The fun will continue on Saturday, April 27 with outdoor games, a puppet show, face painting and much more on the Civic Centre lawn. It starts at 9.30am.
