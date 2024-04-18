The North West Star
The North West Star's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Health

Qld Health use telehealth to remove North West wait list issues

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated April 18 2024 - 3:51pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Chris Bell and physiotherapist Stuart McCaskill. Orthopaedic outpatients in Mount Isa can now access virtual support via a new telehealth partnership with the QEII Hospital. Picture Qld Health
Dr Chris Bell and physiotherapist Stuart McCaskill. Orthopaedic outpatients in Mount Isa can now access virtual support via a new telehealth partnership with the QEII Hospital. Picture Qld Health

Orthopaedic outpatients on the wait list in Mount Isa can now access virtual support via a new telehealth partnership with the QEII Hospital.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist

Starting out as a reporter in Lightning Ridge in 2005, I returned to journalism in 2023 after 15 years spent in event production and technical services. Passionate about community news, contact me on ben.carr@austcommunitymedia.com.au or ph: 0484 524 000

More from Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.