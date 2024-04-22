'The love of a regional community': Why ANZAC Day in Mount Isa is special

ANZAC day creates many different emotions for returned servicemen and women and for Troy Hartas it's no different.
A 20-year veteran of the Royal Australian Navy, on past ANZAC days Mr Hartas found himself unsettled by questions about his medals or his tours overseas.
However, in the last five years he has embraced the day by remembering his friends and the bond they share.
"Our country was forged on the shores of Gallipoli, which I love," he said. "It was forged on a spot where we didn't win.
"It's about everyone trucking in from all different walks and nationalities so it's quite a sombre moment.
"I find especially so up here in Mount Isa compared to Sydney. It's quite a humbling time because you get the love of a regional community."
Mr Hartas said it felt natural for him to join the navy. He followed in the footsteps of his grandfather Gordon Travers, his role model growing up, who as a quarter master gunner fought the Japanese in the Pacific Theatre during WWII.
"I come from a very close family but from a single mum so I spent a lot of time with my grandparents and my grandfather because my mother worked," he said.
"He was my idol, he just meant everything to me - taught me everything."
Mr Hartas said it wasn't until he moved to Mount Isa and became involved with the RSL (he's the current president) where he learnt about the region's war time history.
Whether it be the Allied Army base located in Mount Isa during WWII or the contribution of Mount Isa Mines, ramping up copper production to support the country's munitions supply - the region's connection to the country's war effort is strong.
"A massive amount of the community have lost their lives (while serving) and a lot of the Vietnam Vets have come back and worked in the mines, so it's actually a great sense of community," Mr Hartas said.
"That's what the RSL is about to me. I'm here for the members and to do what's best for the members.
"That's veterans, families, widows. It's not just providing a safe environment for us to come and meet, which is wonderful to have a beer and share a story and have a laugh, but for me it's the welfare."
"It's the checking in, there's mowing the lawns for the widows, helping the Vietnam vets that can't get around as much - it's about that."
These days, Mr Hartas prioritises his mental health and those of returned servicemen and women.
He has great memories from his time in the navy, such as an around the world trip onboard HMAS Sydney in 2009 and the camaraderie gained through his two decade military career.
However, there have been long lasting affects from that time, including depression.
"It's been really great for me coming up here. It's healed me and it's helped me with my mental health and now I can help and give back," Mr Hartas said.
Mount Isa's ANZAC Day service will begin at the Memorial Cenotaph in the Civic Gardens for the Dawn Service followed by the ANZAC Parade at 9.30am and the morning service at 10am.
