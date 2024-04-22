Organisers cancel Road to Rodeo event citing rising operational costs

Mount Isa's first major rodeo event of the year, Road to Rodeo, has been cancelled less than three weeks out.
The one-day event was to run for the third time on Saturday, May 11, but organisers have cited rising operational costs as the reason to scrap this year's edition.
CEO of Isa Rodeo Natalie Flecker said the organisation will now focus on delivering a strong Mount Isa Rodeo, the biggest rodeo in the world, in August.
"It's no secret that events across the country are suffering with increased operational costs associated with running an event-based business and Isa Rodeo is not immune to this," she said.
"We feel the best decision for our community, volunteers, competitors and partners is to turn our focus to the August Festival to ensure that is a huge success for everyone."
The event was also set to be an opportunity for the sport's emerging Indigenous talent to learn from the best with the Isa Rodeo School Clinic scheduled to happen the day before.
Alongside a full rodeo program, acts Jetty Road, Route 33 and Brooke Schubert led the live entertainment program.
"After receiving a highly commended in the Australian Tourism Awards recently in Darwin for Best Festival and Event, and winning gold at the Queensland Tourism Awards for the Mount Isa Mines Indigenous Rodeo Championships and Silver for Best Major Festival and Event for the Mount Isa Mines Rodeo," Ms Flecker said.
"We must continue to be a leader in the events space, and sometimes that means making tough commercial decisions like this one."
