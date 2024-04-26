New crime prevention funding awarded to Doomadgee program

Community owned company Gunawuna Jungai at Doomadgee will receive federal government funding for a crime prevention initiative.
Gunawuna Jungai is one of 10 organisations to be awarded funding under the federal government's $109 million First Nations justice package.
The justice reinvestment initiatives are a part of the Australian Government's commitment in the 2022/23 Budget to have community-led programs aimed at reducing the rate of First Nations incarceration and deaths in custody.
The funding announcement follows nine grants awarded to initiatives in February.
"I'm pleased to announce the next recipients of the Albanese Government's landmark justice reinvestment funding package," Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said.
"Justice reinvestment empowers First Nations communities and leaders to develop local solutions to divert at risk adults and young people away from the criminal justice system."
The initiatives align with the national agreement on Closing the Gap Priority Reforms.
The announcement comes as Gunawuna Jungai called on both state and federal governments for urgent funding in February.
The Productivity Commission had just released its report on Closing the Gap targets, revealing significant short comings.
Gunawuna Jungai Chairperson and Doomadgee Elder Barry Walden said any genuine partnerships created needed to be sustained with adequate funding.
"Our community deserves meaningful partnerships backed by adequate funding to drive positive change and uplift our people," he said.
"True partnership between Indigenous communities and governments is not just a goal, it's a necessity for realising our aspirations for self-determination and prosperity."
Applications for funding under the programs continue to be open year-round.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.