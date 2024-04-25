Hundreds gather for ANZAC Day services in Mount Isa

Big crowds flocked to the centre of Mount Isa for the city's ANZAC Day services.
Firstly, to pay their respects at the Dawn Service where bugler Keith Cox sounded both The Last Post and the Reveille.
RSL Sub-Branch president Troy Hartas, Mount Isa Mayor Peta MacRae, and Reservist Rick Leeman gave speeches before the start of the march at 9.30am.
The Dawn Service prayer was given by Father Mick Lowcock.
After the Dawn Service, a Gunfire Breakfast was provided for local veterans and others in the Civic Centre auditorium.
Members of the Vocal-Isas choir from Mount Isa Community Ensembles sang both the Australian and New Zealand national anthems. Pastor Dave Quilty gave the prayer at the Main Service.
