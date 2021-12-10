Mount Isa Christmas Lights tour returns this weekend

news, local-news,

One of the region's great Christmas traditions returns this weekend, the Mount Isa Christmas Lights tour. The tour has been going around town for over a decade now and involves hundreds of cars and other vehicles in a cavalcade around town enjoying the best Christmas lights Mount Isa has to offer. This year's tour is on Sunday, December 12 from 7.30pm starting as always, from the Barkly Hotel car park, with Santa on hand to lend Christmas cheer. Organiser Megan Crowther is encouraging cavalcaders to dress up their vehicles in festive finery and come along early for the judging with prizes on offer for the best-dressed vehicle. "We host this event each year as so many people in the community go to great lengths to do up their houses," Ms Crowther said. "Everyone has their own Christmas traditions and for many that includes looking at lights whether it be with the cavalcade or in their own time." Ms Crowther said this year's tour would end up in front of the Christmas Tree at the Civic Centre where there "would be a final surprise". There are also Christmas markets in Isa Square earlier in the day from 8am to 1pm with arts, crafts and foods.

