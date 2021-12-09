Peter Campion is Clive Palmer candidate to run against Bob Katter

news, local-news,

Peter Campion will be the Clive Palmer candidate for the seat of Kennedy in the upcoming federal election. Mr Campion is the father of Vicky Campion who is the partner of Barnaby Joyce. Clive Palmer made the announcement in Townsville on Thursday, saying he was looking forward to working with Mr Campion as a United Australia Party candidate. "Peter is a great Australian having served his community as a fireman and campaigning strongly to make North Queensland a better place," Mr Palmer said. Mr Campion is likely to be among the also-rans in a seat dominated by Mr Katter since 1993, most recently re-elected in 2019 with a 1.5pc swing towards him. Mr Campion said he appreciated Mr Katter's service. "But at his age...he is entitled to spend more time with his family," Mr Campion said. However similar to Mr Katter, Mr Campion said he would run his campaign on an anti-net zero platform. "At the last election, Labor promised us a trillion dollars of debt and net zero by 2050. Now the LNP and their Labor alliance have delivered 1.3 trillion dollars of debt and net zero by 2050," he said. In the 2020 state election Mr Campion ran as an independent in the seat of Hill and claimed just 1.28pc of the vote. The seat was won by the KAP's Shane Knuth. The United Australia Party has been controversially spreading misinformation about the efficacy of the COVID vaccine. Jason Brandon is the Labor candidate for Kennedy with the LNP candidate yet to be announced.

