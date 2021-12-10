Cloncurry relaunches spirit of the outback poetry competition

news, local-news,

Cloncurry Shire Council has launched its second annual Cloncurry Prize 'Spirit of the Outback' poetry competition and is now accepting entries from across the nation. The Cloncurry Prize is one of Australia's richest poetry competitions with a cash prize of $10,000 going to the poet who best captures the spirit of the outback. The inaugural Cloncurry Prize attracted over 250 entries in 2021 and organisers are expecting to see an increase in the number of submissions for the 2022 competition with all styles of poetry accepted. Mayor Greg Campbell hopes the competition will draw attention to the outback, promoting its beauty and lifestyle. READ ALSO: Bones of 110 million year old marine reptile found in Richmond North Qld to benefit from new Greenvale radar Logistics trial to reduce rail freight costs in North West Queensland Robbie Katter wants rural residential blocks in Mount Isa Peter Campion to run for Clive Palmer in Kennedy "The prize was created to remind people of the wonderful country we live in and to ignite a sense of national pride," Cr Campbell said. "The competition was inspired by Dame Mary Gilmore and her connection to Cloncurry. The first Cloncurry Prize was a resounding success, and the competition will only grow from here. The competition may unearth the next Mary Gilmore or Dorothea Mackellar, but it will definitely give people the opportunity to express their love and wonder for our amazing country". Entries for the competition close on February 1, 2022. The winner will be announced at a ceremony in Cloncurry on March 18, 2022. For more information and to enter, go to the Cloncurry Prize page on the Council website.

