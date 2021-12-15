Three Pioneer teens charged following spate of motor vehicle offences

news, local-news,

Three teenagers have been charged following a string of motor vehicle offences. At about 2am on December 13, a group of youths allegedly stole a vehicle from a West Street motel carpark before they were seen, at times, committing a number of life endangering offences. The youths were allegedly observed sliding and drifting across Abel Smith Parade and driving towards a group of pedestrians, before suddenly stopping. Two boys were seen fleeing from the vehicle. A 16-year-old Pioneer boy was charged with; A 14-year-old Pioneer boy was charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of suspected stolen property. Both boys were refused bail and are will appear in the Mount Isa Children's Court at a later date. Investigations are continuing. In an unrelated incident, between 6pm on December 10 and 2am on December 13, a group of youths allegedly entered an unlocked vehicle parked in a Darling Crescent yard before driving it away from the address. A 15-year-old Pioneer girl has been charged with one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle. She has been charged with a further count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle in relation to the burglary of a Miles Street motel and subsequent theft of a motor vehicle on December 1. She has been dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act. Investigations are continuing. If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting. Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/b67414ea-c6f5-49f8-8af8-d32aac1f6820.jpg/r5_0_727_408_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg