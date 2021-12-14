news, local-news,

The North West is in the early stages of facing with yet another heatwave, as temperatures are predicted to climb above 40C for several days in a row. Duty forecaster at the Bureau of Meteorology, Sally Cutter, said dry air higher in the atmosphere is shutting down showers and storms, resulting in climbing temperatures. "So what we're seeing is above average, significantly above average, daytime temperatures but also elevated temperatures overnight," Ms Cutter said. "So we're not getting any respite from those hot temperatures, which is what's leading to the heatwave conditions." Mount Isa's temperatures are set to climb to 41C every day until Saturday, before showers provide some respite on Sunday. Overnight minimums are also set to reach 26C in Mount Isa for the majority of this week. "What's there now is really the Top End, the northern parts. And then it's expanding south as we go through the week," Ms Cutter said. Residents and visitors of impacted areas are to take precautions to avoid heat stress during a heatwave, including: If you require medical assistance, phone 000 for urgent advice from the Queensland Ambulance Service, or call 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84) at any time for general advice. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137147907/7b8544a9-0486-4ea4-b8d0-ac2f2a39b7ba.png/r0_0_680_384_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg