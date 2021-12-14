news, local-news,

"It's worth every smile." In what has become somewhat of a local tradition, hundreds took to the streets on December 12 to take part in the annual Mount Isa Christmas Lights Tour. According to organiser, Megan Crowther, the 13th installment of the event was "by far the biggest year yet", proving its popularity to be everlasting. "Every year it gets bigger and better," Ms Crowther said. "We had over 200 cars participate on the night, and we had quite a few first timers who offered some really great feedback. "There were a lot of people sitting out on their driveways having parties. It was a really good opportunity to yell out 'Merry Christmas'. It was just brilliant." As any decorator would tell you, putting up a Christmas display is no easy feat, and while there were an array of 'brilliant' arrangements, the judges could only pick one winner. First place went to the decorators of 18 Copelin Street whose neatness impressed. In second were the residents of 51 Clarke Street whose Santa waving from the roof delighted all. Third place went to 25 Black Star Crescent, while a highly commended went to 8 Epsilon Avenue. "Everyone goes to so much effort to get involved. It's such a great way to show community spirit," Ms Crowther said. "It's just a special time of the year, and the smiles make it all worthwhile." For those who wish to conduct their own tour, a map of the lights can be found on the Mount Isa Christmas Lights Tour Facebook page. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/b5d50841-873b-41ff-81b5-5c7a912e6028.jpeg/r361_821_3594_2648_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg