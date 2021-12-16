Waving white flag runs risk of chasing away potential investors, residents

news, local-news,

I was disappointed, like I'm sure many other residents of Mount Isa and the North West were, when I saw the comments in the news attributed to Councillor Coghlan talking about the demise of Mount Isa. These comments can only be interpreted as a vote of no confidence for the future which is preparing to celebrate its 100th birthday with many more years to come. Our elected officials should be looking at positives of the region and the opportunity to promote them through the 100th birthday celebration and the tourism this celebration can bring to the city and region. We are the heart of the North West minerals province and the premier mining city in Australia with a bright future ahead. Our elected politicians, being elected by the good people of this community and being well paid for the job of representing this region, should not be waving the white flag to the national media that this great city and the region are doomed. Instead, they should be promoting this region and all it has to offer. Surely their job is to promote, encourage and defend our city, not go to the national media spreading doom and gloom about our future. This process of waving the white flag runs the real risk of chasing potential investors away from our home city and frighten people who have just bought or contemplating buying property in our city. It's ironic, that on the same weekend I saw articles about the demise of Mount Isa, I was able to see an interview with Mr Joseph O'Brien, one of the leaders of the CopperString project and another with the Mayor of the Flinders Shire talking about new ventures that would bring great benefits to this region. Shame on the doubters of this city, our people, our region and our resilience. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/1e601c5a-2537-4c91-97e7-917fb904d709.jpg/r3_0_1051_592_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg