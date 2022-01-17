news, local-news,

A Mount Isa couple are relived to have found their much-loved family pet, after it went missing following a single vehicle accident on the weekend. On Saturday January 15, Hannah Jones and Gavin Bunny were driving from the Sunshine Coast to Mount Isa when a tire blew, causing their truck to flip and crash off the Barkly Highway between Cloncurry and Mount Isa. When the accident occurred 70 kilometres from Mount Isa, their much loved blue cattle dog, BB, was thrown from the vehicle and went missing. BB was last seen running back towards Cloncurry, until January 17 when she was located back at the crash site by her owners. "We just drove back out to the crash and after calling her name for about 25 minutes, she walked out from underneath the culvert near the crash," Ms Jones said. "I think all our faces just dropped and I ran to her. She is a smart girl, I had faith in her." READ ALSO: Price of unleaded reaches a new high in Mount Isa QR suspends Mount Isa line service due to COVID Tasmanian dream turns sour for Cloncurry family CIMIC wins Mica Creek solar power contract Age of Dinosaurs honoured in awards Another 33 cases in Mount Isa Ms Jones said she was grateful to have her home safe. "Our other two dogs knew she was not here. I hated that she was out there on her own," she said. "So happy to have her home, thanks to everyone who contacted me saying they had sighted her." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/V98HfE2tBQbBkJnZeaDKMw/d2bb9c86-c70e-436b-8c14-2889152707cc.jpg/r0_286_1536_1154_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg