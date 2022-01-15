QR suspends Mount Isa line service due to COVID

news, local-news,

Queensland Rail will suspend the Mount Isa to Townsville passenger rail service from Monday due to the impacts of COVID. Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said to manage an increasing number of employees in isolation some regional services will be temporarily reduced while the Mount Isa line will be suspended. "Queensland Rail is experiencing a rising number of employees who need to isolate for their health, and for the safety of others," Mr Bailey said. "To manage this and ensure stability and clarity for customers, from Monday 17 January, Queensland Rail will temporarily suspend operation of the Inlander service between Townsville and Mount Isa, and the Westlander service between Brisbane and Charleville. "From the week commencing 24 January, the Spirit of the Outback service between Brisbane and Longreach will also temporarily reduce to one service per week." There is no date yet as to when the services will be restored. READ ALSO: Tasmanian dream turns sour for Cloncurry family North West Councils want locals to download disaster app CIMIC wins Mica Creek solar power contract Age of Dinosaurs honoured in awards COVID shuts down Alpha hospital Another 33 cases in Mount Isa Mr Bailey said Queensland Rail was contacting customers booked on the impacted services to offer a refund, rebooking or alternate transport arrangements. "Queensland Rail appreciates customers' understanding during the temporary change, which aims to give service stability during a rapidly changing situation, providing customers the information they need to plan their travel." Mr Bailey confirmed there would be no impacts to the regional freight network and at this stage no changes on the Brisbane to Cairns corridor. "Queensland has also adjusted isolation rules for essential workers which includes transport staff, easing pressure on the Queensland Rail workforce," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

